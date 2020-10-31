Trick-or-treating events happening in the Bluff City

Bluff City trick-or-treating events
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 31, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 11:59 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here in the Mid-South, families have a chance to celebrate Halloween following COVID-19 guidelines.

Memphis Police Department will host a number of Halloween events at the different precincts. To keep everything covid-19 safe, families must stay inside of their vehicles.

  • MT Moriah Station | 5 - 7 p.m.
  • Ridgeway Station | 4 - 7 p.m.
  • Austin Peay Station | 4 - 6 p.m.

There are also six churches in Midtown that are hosting drive-thru trick-or-treating events. Most of the events begin around 1 p.m.

  • St. John’s UMC | 1 - 3 p.m.
  • Grace St. Luke’s | 1:15 - 3:15 p.m.
  • Idlewild Presbyterian | 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
  • Immaculate Conception 1:45 - 3:45 p.m.
  • First Congregational | 2 - 4 p.m.
  • Lindenwood | 2:15 - 4:15 p.m.

