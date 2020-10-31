Trick-or-treating events happening in the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here in the Mid-South, families have a chance to celebrate Halloween following COVID-19 guidelines.
Memphis Police Department will host a number of Halloween events at the different precincts. To keep everything covid-19 safe, families must stay inside of their vehicles.
- MT Moriah Station | 5 - 7 p.m.
- Ridgeway Station | 4 - 7 p.m.
- Austin Peay Station | 4 - 6 p.m.
There are also six churches in Midtown that are hosting drive-thru trick-or-treating events. Most of the events begin around 1 p.m.
- St. John’s UMC | 1 - 3 p.m.
- Grace St. Luke’s | 1:15 - 3:15 p.m.
- Idlewild Presbyterian | 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
- Immaculate Conception 1:45 - 3:45 p.m.
- First Congregational | 2 - 4 p.m.
- Lindenwood | 2:15 - 4:15 p.m.
