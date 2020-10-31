Tunica County Detention Center looking for missing inmate

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Detention Center is looking for an inmate that hasn’t been seen since Saturday around noon.
Markevess Henderson, 22, was an inmate trustee at the detention center and was last seen wearing white pants and a white t-shirt while working kitchen detail.
He went missing around 11:50 a.m.
If you have any information concerning Henderson’s whereabouts, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411.
