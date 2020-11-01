Falling afternoon temperatures & breezy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A dry cold front will move in today. Temperatures will start in the 50s this morning but temperatures will fall in the afternoon. The front will usher in cold air behind it tonight and most areas will be close to freezing by Monday morning. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire Mid-South from midnight tonight through 9 AM Monday morning.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to start but temperatures will fall in the afternoon. Wind: NW 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Clear & cold with areas of frost and lows in the low 30s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Frost to start otherwise sunny and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: Light.
THIS WEEK: Monday night will be clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows again in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs back around 70 and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. A few showers will be possible Sunday night.
