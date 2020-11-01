A freeze warning will be active tonight for most of the Mid-South

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows again in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs back around 70 and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.