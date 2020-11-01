Health dept. reports 109 new coronavirus cases; over 2,700 active cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 109 new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours. There have been no additional virus-related deaths since Saturday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 37,764 COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths have been reported.
There are currently 2,790 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.
The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. Most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 7.2%.
On Monday, Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday, October 25 to Monday, October 26 that number was 404.
County health experts are planning to see how Halloween and other upcoming holidays contribute to the fall surge of COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are also seeing an increase.
There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 18 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.
Eighty-eight percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 90% of ICU capacity is utilized as of October 29.
Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.
