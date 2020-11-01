Health dept. reports 109 new coronavirus cases; over 2,700 active cases in Shelby County

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 1, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST - Updated November 1 at 10:36 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 109 new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours. There have been no additional virus-related deaths since Saturday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 37,764 COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths have been reported.

There are currently 2,790 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.

The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. Most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 7.2%.

On Monday, Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday, October 25 to Monday, October 26 that number was 404.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Nov. 1
County health experts are planning to see how Halloween and other upcoming holidays contribute to the fall surge of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are also seeing an increase.

There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 18 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.

Eighty-eight percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 90% of ICU capacity is utilized as of October 29.

Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.

