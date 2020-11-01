MPD issues City Watch for woman kidnapped by her child’s father

Ytahj Wallace, victim (left), Ladarrius Becton, suspect (right) (Source: Memphis Police Department)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 1, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST - Updated November 1 at 3:46 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for a Memphis woman who was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by her child’s father Sunday at 11:55 a.m.

Ytahj Wallace, was taken from Austin Peay and Coleman by Ladarrius Becton in a dark gray Dodge Durango. The license plate is unknown.

Wallace is described at 5′4″, 110 pounds, a tattoo that says “Eddie” over her left eye, and she was last known to be wearing black pants and a black jacket.

Becton, the suspect, is described as 6′2″, weighing 175 pounds.

Please call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 if you have any information about this incident.

