MPD issues City Watch for woman kidnapped by her child’s father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for a Memphis woman who was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by her child’s father Sunday at 11:55 a.m.
Ytahj Wallace, was taken from Austin Peay and Coleman by Ladarrius Becton in a dark gray Dodge Durango. The license plate is unknown.
Wallace is described at 5′4″, 110 pounds, a tattoo that says “Eddie” over her left eye, and she was last known to be wearing black pants and a black jacket.
Becton, the suspect, is described as 6′2″, weighing 175 pounds.
Please call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 if you have any information about this incident.
