Absentee accepted at drop boxes through midnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The deadline to get absentee ballots in the mail is November 3 in Mississippi.
Some post offices across the state are extending hours to accommodate last minute absentee voters.
Some locations will collect mail from drive-through boxes until midnight Tuesday.
Saturday was the deadline to walk in and absentee vote at circuit clerk’s offices. USPS says this is to ensure ballots are received and postmarked by the deadline.
Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before November 3 and must be received by the County Circuit Clerk by November 10.
USPS has recently come under fire after warning states that it could not guarantee all mail-in ballots would arrive in time to be counted in the presidential race.
That prompted a federal judge to order the Post Office to prioritize all election mail in November.
The ruling calls for the postal service to treat all election mail as first-class or priority mail express.
