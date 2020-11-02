Agape Child & Family Services marks 50th anniversary with virtual Heartlight Celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agape Child & Family Services is marking its 50th anniversary with a virtual Heartlight Celebration and silent auction.
The event features performances from Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Drew & Ellie Holcomb and more, plus inspirational messages from civil rights icon Dr. John Perkins and past speakers and supporters.
Watch the event here and on our streaming apps Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. or on WMC Action News 5 Saturday, Nov. 14 at noon.
This page is sponsored by Agape Child & Family Services.