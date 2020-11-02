Best Life: Kids more likely to retaliate than reciprocate?

Do kids understand reciprocity, the idea of returning a favor? For example, think of the popular adage, “You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.” Scientists conducted a series of studies to find out. They designed a computer game for four to eight-year-olds. In one experiment, another player gave the participants a sticker as an act of kindness. When the participants received an extra sticker to give away themselves, they consistently offered it to a random player --- not the player who gave them the prize. But, when another player stole their sticker, they were quick to steal it back from that player.