Best Life: Kids and politics

From commercials … to billboards … to yard signs. There’s no doubt this is an election year. While the ads target adult voters, studies show kids are also being influenced. Researchers interviewed 187 kindergarten through fifth graders one month before and one month after the 2016 election. They found nearly 80 percent were able to correctly identify the candidates and 74 percent described at least one of their policies. But they also found kids' political knowledge was influenced by their parents' views and was sometimes limited or incorrect.