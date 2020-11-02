CodeCrew gets $50K from Verizon to help kids learn computer coding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis-based tech program has received a $50,000 donation from Verizon to help kids continue to learn about computer science.
“Our kids are growing up today in a world that is increasingly surrounded by computers and software,” said Meka Egwuekwe, Executive Director of CodeCrew.
That statement could not be more true, now that many students receive their education through virtual learning.
For the last five years CodeCrew, the Memphis-based computer science program, has taught thousands of fifth through 12th-grade students how to navigate and innovate in this new world.
“It’s important that they understand and know how to think computationally,” stated Egwuekwe.
He said the $50,000 donation will help them expand their reach.
“It allows us to bring afterschool programs to 4 more schools,” Eqwuekwe said, “Naturally I’m over the moon that Verizon would recognize and appreciate the work that we’re doing and trust us to execute that with fidelity.”
This year CodeCrew has held classes and workshops virtually because of the pandemic. The good news is most students have been given digital devices from their schools. So far, it’s gone well.
“We’re probably going to always have some sort of virtual offering henceforth, even when things get back to normal one day,” Egwuekwe said.
To learn more about CodeCrew visit the program’s site here https://www.code-crew.org/
