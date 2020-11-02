Cold morning, warming back up this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and much of the area waking up to frost on their cars and yard. It will feel cold all day today with high temperatures only in the upper 50s. It will be sunny today and clear tonight. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid 30s to 40 degrees tonight.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 58. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 40. Winds southwest at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows again in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. A few showers will be possible Sunday night.
