Gradually warming up this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was a frosty and cold start for many of us this morning across the Mid-South. Despite plentiful sunshine it will remain on the chilly side all day today with high temperatures only in the upper 50s. Another clear night, tonight will lead to more chilly temperatures but not as cold as this morning.
TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Wind west at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Wind southwest at 5 mph.
TUESDAY: Sunny & warmer along with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be clear with lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows again in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
