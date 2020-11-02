Is that new work-from-home job on the up and up? The Investigators dig into online job postings tonight at 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Looking for work during the pandemic? We have a new warning about some online job postings.
The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South says they’re hearing from job seekers about being lured into criminal enterprises through what appear to be legitimate job offers.
One Memphis mom says she found a work-from-home gig for her daughter that turned out to be a total sham.
“Since the COVID, I didn’t want her out anywhere working so this was the best opportunity,” she said. “I thought it was a blessing.”
“This is part of organized crime,” said Daniel Irwin with the BBB of the Mid-South.
