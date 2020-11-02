SCHD: 2,620 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

COVID-19 cases rising heading into Election Day 2020
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 2, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST - Updated November 2 at 11:20 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 80 new coronavirus cases overnight - zero deaths have been reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, SCHD has reported 37,953 COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths. There are currently 2,620 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.

The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. Most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 8.6%.

Last week, Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday, October 25 to Monday, October 26 that number was 404.

COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate 11/01/2020
COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate 11/01/2020 (Source: SCHD)

County health experts are planning to see how Halloween and other upcoming holidays contribute to the fall surge of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are also seeing an increase.

There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 17 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.

Long-term care facilities with COVID-19 clusters
Long-term care facilities with COVID-19 clusters (Source: SCHD)

Eighty-eight percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 89% of ICU capacity is utilized as of November 1.

Health Resource Tracking System 11/01/2020
Health Resource Tracking System 11/01/2020 (Source: SCHD)

Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.