SCS will host 2 meetings for parents to ask questions about in-person learning

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools will begin returning to the classroom in just a couple of months. Parents have to make a big decision this week on how they want their child to finish the school year.
SCS plans to host virtual meetings to explain the school plan with parents.
The information session will be at noon and 5 p.m. on November 2. You can find the link to join on the district’s website.
The district has also released information about what a phased-in return would look like. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students and students with disabilities will return in early January, while 6th through 12th-grade students will return in mid-January.
Lessons will be given over Microsoft teams for all students. Students will have their same teachers, but teachers will also be given the option to either teach in person or learn remotely.
If they choose remote, SCS will assign a classroom monitor to be with the students learning in-person.
SCS said masks will be required, classroom schedules will include designated handwashing times, and all staff and students will have their temperature checked when entering campus every day.
Parents have until November 6 to decide if they want their child to return in person, or continue learning from home.
Submit your option and get more information at scsk12.org/learningoptions.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.