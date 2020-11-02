Shelby Co. will implement COVID-19 safety precautions on Election Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For those that haven’t already early voted, you’ll notice a few changes at polling sites when you vote on Election Day.
The Shelby County Election Commission will continue to implement COVID-19 safety precautions on Election Day.
Voters will see social distancing markers on the ground. They’ll see poll workers masked up and behind acrylic barriers. Voters in Shelby County are also required to wear a mask.
They’ll be given a disposable pen to sign their name and make their choice on the voting machine. Those machines will be spread out six feet apart to help with social distancing. The voter access cards that voters put into the machine will be cleaned and dried between uses.
High touch surfaces will also be cleaned frequently. Poll workers are being asked to wash their hands often as well, and there will be sanitizer available. The election commission will be tweeting updates about the length of lines at polling places throughout the day. You can follow them @Shelbyvote.
On Election Day, polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.