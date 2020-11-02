Trump administration gives more than $2 million to Memphis to fight crime

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 2, 2020 at 10:04 AM CST - Updated November 2 at 10:04 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant, more than $2 million have been given to the Bluff City to fight crime in west Tennessee.

A news release said the grant was given to Memphis by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, which was part of more than $458 million in funding to support state, local, and tribal law enforcement. The grants are meant to combat violent crime in jurisdictions across the United States.

The release added the $458 million awarded nationwide, OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance made 1,094 grants totaling more than $369 million to support a broad range of initiatives, including efforts in enforcement, prosecution, adjudication, detention and rehabilitation.

“One of the fundamental missions of government is to protect its citizens and safeguard the rule of law... The Department of Justice will continue to meet this critical responsibility by doing everything within its power to help our state, local and tribal law enforcement and criminal justice partners fight crime and deliver justice on behalf of all Americans.”
Attorney General William P. Barr

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, funding is part of the Trump Administrations’s commitment to reducing crime and improving public safety.

Local organizations that received funding include:

  • Operation Relentless Pursuit
    • Shelby County - $1,428,571
  • Project Guardian
    • District Attorney General, 30th Judicial District - $398,864
  • Operation LeGend
    • Shelby County - $200,000

