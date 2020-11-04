A closer look at electoral votes: Battleground states still tabulating in a count to the finish

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tonight former Vice President Joe Biden is on the cusp of the necessary 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.
He has 264. President Donald Trump has 214.
Five states remain in play at this hour.
These are the states where votes are still being counted:
- Alaska with three electoral votes.
- Nevada has six
- Georgia has 16
- North Carolina with15
- Pennsylvania has the most with 20.
The Trump campaign filed multiple lawsuits to halt vote counting or invalidate mail-in ballots in Georgia, Pennsylvania and in Michigan -- a state that went to Joe Biden.
The coronavirus pandemic triggered this election chaos with the huge number of absentee ballots cast in many states.
Pennsylvania, the state with the most electoral votes up for grabs, is working its way through one million outstanding mail-in ballots.
North Carolina saying it may not have a final count until next week.
Georgia election officials say all outstanding mail votes will be counted by 3 a.m.
