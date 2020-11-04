Clouds move in tonight but more great weather to come

A weak upper level disturbance is bringing clouds into the Mid-South from the west. Despite the cloud cover the dry pattern continues along with unseasonably warm temperatures.

By Ron Childers | November 4, 2020 at 6:03 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 6:03 PM

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a light southeast wind and lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a southeast wind at 5 MPH and afternoon highs near 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day along with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

