Clouds move in tonight but more great weather to come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a light southeast wind and lows in the lower 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a southeast wind at 5 MPH and afternoon highs near 70.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day along with high temperatures in the mid 60s.
