Dealing with stress, anxiety of the 2020 election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Election Day may be over, but the anxiety that comes with it could have lasting effects for many Americans.
“I think it has really caused anxiety for a lot of people because there’s a lot of uncertainty,” said Nakeesha Longmire, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist.
Longmire says people are finding this election year especially challenging because of issues like the coronavirus pandemic, racial unrest, the economy and even the different election process.
“You have to just evaluate what’s in your control like your mood -- you can control that. You can control your surroundings; you can control your life - you can control your reactions to what is occurring around you,” she said.
A recent survey by the American Psychological Association found the 2020 presidential election as a source of significant stress for more Americans compared to the 2016 presidential race.
Matt Larson, a mental health researcher, agrees this election is very unique. He recently surveyed 819 people about how the election affected their relationships, another added stress.
“Forty-five percent said that some of their closest relationships were weakened because of politics and 25% said they had lost some of their closest friends,” Larson said.
Whether you’re feeling stressed because of the unknown or because of the election’s impact on relationships -- both experts agree you should monitor how much election information you consume, channel stress into something productive, set boundaries around political conversations and look for signs of hope.
For more information on dealing with stress and anxiety related to the election, click the link: https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2020/10/election-stress
