Dyersburg fugitive charged with shooting federal task force officers

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The wanted Mid-South man accused of shooting a special agent with the U.S. Marshals Services Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is now facing charges regarding the incident.
Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. is charged with discharging a firearm during an assault on a federal officer. The U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Tennessee says the task force was serving warrants for Claybrooks’s arrest at a Jackson residence regarding a separate case when he fired shots from inside.
The 39-year-old was wanted for attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also on the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List.
Tennessee Department of Corrections officials say the injured agent, Joe Frye, was in stable condition and in good spirits as of Monday night.
