Father charged with neglect in accidental shooting of 2-year-old daughter

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - A 21-year-old father is facing charges after his 2-year-old daughter reportedly shot herself by accident Monday morning in Senatobia.
Senatobia police say Mardarikkious Walls is charged with one count of contributing to the neglect of a child. On Monday, officers arrived at the scene after receiving reports that a child “shot herself."
The child was taken to the hospital and released the same day.
The Senatobia Police Department says their preliminary investigation shows evidence of an accidental discharge when the 2-year-old was left alone in a bedroom with the gun.
Walls' bond is set at $2,500.
