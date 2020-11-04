Mississippi clears way for medical marijuana, new state flag

MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - Mississippi voters made some historic decisions on Election Day.
Results showed the majority of the state voted to change the state flag and to become the second state in the Mid-South to legalize medical marijuana.
Seventy-one percent of the state voted yes for a new state flag. All counties, except two in south Mississippi, voted yes on this measure.
Now let’s recap on this monumental change that removed the 1894 state flag that contained the confederate emblem. The bill to change to state flag began June 30 and after Governor Tate Reeves signed the bill the flag was removed across the state. That flag is now enclosed and on display at the Mississippi History Museum.
Nine members of the Mississippi state flag commission worked together to find a new design.
They received nearly 3,000 submissions, the process included three rounds of elimination before a final selection was made on September 2.
Lawmakers will have to officially put the design into law before it’s flown on buildings. If voters choose no on this measure, a new design would have to be created and voted on in the next election.
Mississippi voters also had two medical marijuana initiatives on the ballot, 65 and 65A. Seventy-four percent voted for Initiative 65.
An initiative many law enforcement officials along with Governor Tate Reeves encouraged people to vote no on.
Under Initiative 65 the Mississippi State Department of Health has full control over the medical marijuana program.
It allows patients with at least one of 22 debilitating medical conditions to use medical marijuana, under the approval of Mississippi licensed physicians and licensed treatment centers.
More than 200,000 people across the state signed a petition to put Initiative 65 on the ballot.
Now, Initiative 65A restricts medical marijuana to terminally ill patients and would require pharmaceutical-grade marijuana products to have oversight by licensed physicians, nurses, and pharmacists.
Along with the governor state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, was also against Initiative 65 saying it’s the “Wild West” version of medical marijuana.
His concern was the initiative making pot available in “pretty much every community.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.