MPD officer, 3 civilians injured in weekend crash

MPD officer injured in crash with SUV
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 4, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 10:49 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people, including a Memphis police officer, are recovering after a serious crash over the weekend.

It happened late Friday night on Ridgeway Road at the entrance to Highway 385.

According to a crash report we just obtained, police say the driver of a Nissan SUV turned in front of a police squad car. The force of the crash flipp[ed the SUV, causing at least one of the passengers to be ejected!

Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening and no charges for the driver have been announced.

