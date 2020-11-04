MPD officer, 3 civilians injured in weekend crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people, including a Memphis police officer, are recovering after a serious crash over the weekend.
It happened late Friday night on Ridgeway Road at the entrance to Highway 385.
According to a crash report we just obtained, police say the driver of a Nissan SUV turned in front of a police squad car. The force of the crash flipp[ed the SUV, causing at least one of the passengers to be ejected!
Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening and no charges for the driver have been announced.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.