TDH: Over 3,000 new virus cases, 24 new deaths reported in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The total COVID-19 case count has jumped to more than 269,000 after the Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,445 new cases Wednesday.
TDH says 254,058 of those cases are confirmed and 15,744 are probable.
There were also 24 additional virus-related deaths reported within the last 24 hours bringing the Volunteer State’s death toll to 3,478.
Tennessee’s active coronavirus cases exceed 5,000 and there are more than 240,500 inactive/recovered cases reported.
The Shelby County Health Department has reported 124 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths overnight. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 38,476 coronavirus cases and 580 deaths have been reported.
There are currently 2,729 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County.
Counties surrounding Shelby County have also seen COVID-19 cases rise.
- Tipton County, TN - 2,566
- DeSoto County, MS - 7,691
- Crittenden County, AR - 2,471
The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. Most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 8.6%.
Last week, Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday, October 25 to Monday, October 26 that number was 404.
County health experts are planning to see how Halloween and other upcoming holidays contribute to the fall surge of COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are also seeing an increase.
There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 16 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.
Ninety percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 92% of ICU capacity is utilized as of November 2.
Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.
