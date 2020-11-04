Over 10K Tennesseans vote for Kanye West in presidential election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Results for the state of Tennessee are rolling in after thousands of Tennesseans hit the polls on Election Day and even more absentee ballots were mailed in throughout the early voting period.
State data shows 10,256 Tennesseans voted for Rapper Kanye West to be the next president of the United States.
West announced he would be running for office as an independent via Twitter on July 4. And after clearing the 275 verified signature threshold to qualify as an unaffiliated presidential candidate, he was set to appear on the Tennessee ballot with running mate Michelle Tidball, a 57-year-old spiritual coach from Wyoming.
According to Gray News, West cast his vote for the first time in a presidential election, voting for himself and Tidball.
Votes from other states are still being tabulated to determine who will be the president-elect in this year’s race.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.