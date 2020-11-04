Oxford officials revoke outdoor dining licenses for 2 restaurants due to COVID-19 ordinance violations

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - City officials in Oxford have revoked outdoor dining licenses for two area restaurants after the received warnings and citations for violating city ordinances and an executive order.
The Oxford Eagle is reporting the Oxford Board of Aldermen took action revoking the licenses for The Annex and Rafter’s. The news outlet says both businesses received several citations since Oct. 12. Officials said any businesses that received citations after the 12th would be risking their outdoor dining license.
The citations were due to people being allowed to stand at the restaurants' bar -- a direct violation of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves' executive order.
The Oxford Eagle says Alderman Janice Antonow stated that if the board decides to continue with outdoor dining in the spring, all businesses should be allowed to do so with a clean slate.
