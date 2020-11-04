SCS deadline for spring learning options coming up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools parents have until the end of this week to decide how their child will learn this spring semester.
“Our choice is still in person, however we do have some concerns about what in school will look like if that materializes in January,” said SCS parent Erica Carroll.
Carroll says before Shelby County Schools announced they were going all virtual her thoughts were to send both of her kids into the classroom. She says now that decision time is here, her choice is still the same but she has some questions about the specifics.
“I want to know if my student will be in the same room with their teacher? I want to know if their teacher is going to be able to monitor that they are on task and fulfilling what they are being asked to do for their assignments,” said Carroll.
The district says both parents and teachers get to decide on learning options. On the district’s website under Frequently Asked Questions, it also states: “We are extending flexibility and options to our teachers to deliver instruction in person or virtually. If a student’s assigned teacher is instructing the class virtually, there will be a teacher, teacher assistant, substitute or staff member monitoring and supporting in the classroom daily.”
The district also compiled information on how schools will operate to help parents with their decision making. Parents who wish to keep their kids enrolled in virtual learning do not need to submit a choice, only those who are switching to in-person.
If parents have specific questions the district recommends they contact their child’s school or the SCS help desk at 416-5300.
The district hosted two virtual family help sessions Monday to address questions or concerns and a final session will be held Friday, November 6 at 9 a.m.
