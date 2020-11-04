What’s next for Tennessee’s electors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The polls are closed but that is not the end of the election cycle. Electors across the nation have the final say for who wins the presidency.
Tennessee is a winner-take-all state with 11 electoral votes. In a little over a month, 11 people, called electors, will officially decide which presidential candidate will get those votes.
Each state gets two electors plus however many congressional districts are in the state. Tennessee has nine districts.
“The 8th congressional district delegate or elector will be Kathy Bryson, and the 9th congressional district is Terry Roland,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
How were Bryson and Roland chosen as electors? It is based on their political party.
“Those are chosen by the presidential campaign and then ratified in Tennessee by the State Executive Committee of the respective party -- in this case, the Tennessee Republican Party,” said Hargett.
Since Tennessee is a winner take all state, and the Republican Party got the most votes in the state, Republican electors will be coming together on Dec. 14 to vote for President Donald Trump. Though they may not meet in person like in previous years.
“We have not picked the place yet. Four years ago, we did it in the house chamber of the state capitol. The only reason I’m hesitating is because it still remains to be seen what we’ll do during this pandemic,” stated Hargett.
Hargett said they may have to try to find a place that is more suitable, allowing them to follow COVID-19 precautions.
