Arrest made in I-240 and Perkins crash in which child was injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested on aggravated assault, reckless driving, and other charges in connection with a crash that occurred on I-240 Wednesday night where a child was injured.
Rosalin Hammonds, 31, was charged on Thursday with nine offenses in connection to the crash.
Those offenses include:
- Aggravated assault
- Driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled
- Violation of financial law
- Public intoxication
- Reckless driving
- Violation of child restraint law
- Reckless endangerment - deadly weapon
- DUI- child endangerment/serious bodily injury
- Vehicular assault
On Wednesday at 7:50 p.m., an officer responded to a request at Le Bonheur about a boy who was transported in critical condition from the scene of a vehicle crash on I-240 West.
Upon arrival, MFD personnel advised police that Hammonds, the driver, declined medical treatment and was transported to Le Bonheur with her son, victim Randy Norris.
The attending emergency room physician advised police that Norris sustained critical injuries resulting from the crash and would remain in critical condition at that time.
When police spoke to Hammonds, they said she was unable to recall what happened, and at the time, showed obvious signs of impairment including bloodshot/watery eyes, being unsteady on her feet, and the inability to remain awake.
Hammonds was arrested without incident and transported to the Traffic Division via DUI Unit.
Police then spoke with the hospital social worker, and the worker reported this incident to the TN Department of Children’s Services.
The officer who responded to the crash scene determined that Hammonds was driving her Toyota Corolla westbound on I-240 from the Mt. Moriah entrance ramp, at which time she lost control of her vehicle, crossed all of the westbound travel lanes, and then collided with the concrete traffic barrier.
She then continued along the barrier for several yards, at which time her car crossed over all of the westbound I-240 travel lanes, prior to her leaving the road, striking a ditch, becoming airborne, and hitting a tree on the north side of the interstate where her car finally came to a stop.
The responding officer smelled marijuana from inside Hammonds' vehicle and saw that victim Norris was restrained in a booster seat; however, the seat was not appropriate for his size and age.
A DUI officer obtained a search warrant for a mandatory blood draw for Hammonds, and it was performed.
The officer responding to the scene observed that Hammonds' license has been suspended since Aug. 2011, and she was unable to provide proof of financial responsibility.
She was given her advice of rights and invoked them, at which time she uttered that she did not intend to hurt her son and that she’d waited several hours after using before driving her vehicle.
She was then taken to Jail East.
