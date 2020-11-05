Best Life: Little cowboy saved by groundbreaking gene replacement therapy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Gene replacement therapy. It’s a game-changer when it comes to treating life-threatening illnesses. It can replace disease-causing genes with healthy genes, knock out a gene that’s not working right, or add a new gene to the body to help fight disease. To date, the FDA has approved four types of gene therapy including one that was given the OK just in time to save one little boy’s life.