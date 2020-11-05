Car burglaries reported at Sephora warehouse in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police responded to a call about car break-ins reported at a Sephora warehouse on Nov. 4 at 9:22 p.m.
Upon arriving to the warehouse, located at the 8000 block of Nail Road, officers saw four Black male suspects running towards a gray pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram.
The suspects fled the scene traveling westbound on Highway 78.
Further investigation revealed a total of 32 vehicles had been burglarized.
If you have any information about these break-ins, please contact the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-892-9400 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.
