Car burglaries reported at Sephora warehouse in Olive Branch
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 5, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 2:57 PM

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police responded to a call about car break-ins reported at a Sephora warehouse on Nov. 4 at 9:22 p.m.

Upon arriving to the warehouse, located at the 8000 block of Nail Road, officers saw four Black male suspects running towards a gray pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram.

The suspects fled the scene traveling westbound on Highway 78.

Further investigation revealed a total of 32 vehicles had been burglarized.

One of the vehicles burglarized during the multiple break-ins at a Sephora warehouse in Olive Branch (Source: Olive Branch Police Department)

If you have any information about these break-ins, please contact the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-892-9400 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.

