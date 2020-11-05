Clouds clear tonight and temperatures fall but warmer days ahead

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.