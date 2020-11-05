Clouds, some sun and mild temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with sun at times this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds light.
FRIDAY: Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s with sun and only a few clouds late in the day. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be nice with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: The above average temperatures will continue into early next week with increasing clouds by Tuesday ahead of the next system. A cold front will move through Wednesday and drop highs back into the 60s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday or Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
