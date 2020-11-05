COVID-19 pool testing expands to Memphis restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported more than 260 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday to Thursday. More than 2,000 people currently have the virus in the county.
As cases go up, the City of Memphis is expanding testing possibilities.
Memphis rolled out its Test to Protect program earlier in the pandemic to allow schools getting ready to start classes to regularly test inside the buildings. The program uses pool testing or batch testing.
By partnering with different labs, the City of Memphis is expanding its Test to Protect program. It allows dozens of tests to be run at the same time.
“If the results are negative, all samples are cleared. If it comes back positive, each pool sample is run individually to determine who may be positive,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.
“The critical piece about it is it allows us to isolate and quarantine those individuals who may pose a risk for the rest of the public,” Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.
What was once mainly used by schools gearing up for the fall semester has now been opened to businesses who want to test employees regularly. Doctors said it’s for possibly asymptomatic people.
Mayor Jim Strickland said 24 restaurants have already started Test to Protect, but it’s open to many businesses.
“Businesses are doing it, including my office,” Infectious Disease Advisor for the City of Memphis, Dr. Manoj Jain, said. “For the past month, staff have been tested once a week.”
Dr. Jain said by doing pool testing the tests are cheaper for business owners at about five to 30 dollars a test. The city was one of the first places to get FDA approval for this program.
“This is not being done in many places in the United States,” Dr. Haushalter said.
If you want to find out how to get your business involved click here.
