Dallas murder suspect arrested in Memphis, U.S. Marshals say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Texas man wanted in connection with a Dallas murder was arrested Thursday in Memphis by U.S. Marshals.
Delondre Roberson was captured in Memphis for the fatal shooting of a man who was murdered Oct. 21 in Dallas. On Oct. 23, a murder warrant was issued for Roberson.
The warrant did not specify whether the murder charge was first or second degree.
Investigators developed information that Roberson was in Memphis and tracked him to a residence in the 1200 block of Snowden Avenue.
The Task Force and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team traveled to that residence and took Roberson into custody without incident.
Roberson is currently awaiting extradition at the Shelby County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.