Driver on the run after pedestrian injured in Alcorn County

ALCORN CO., Miss. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for a driver after a pedestrian was injured Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies with the Alcorn County Sherriff’s Office were called to South Harper Road near Manpower Road around 4:00 pm.
A pedestrian was struck on the scene. Officers said the suspected driver fled the scene toward South Tate Street.
The pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
If you have any information on this case, contact the Alcorn Co. Sherriff’s Office at 662-289-5521.
