901 FC teams with SCS for girls soccer showcase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc with high school sports here in Memphis, causing the cancelation of fall sports for Shelby County Schools - including football and girl’s soccer.
Memphis 901 FC is chipping in to help girls in SCS programs get the recognition they’re missing out on this year. The city’s pro-soccer team is partnered with Shelby County Schools for a High School Girls Soccer Showcase on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.
The showcase was open to juniors and seniors from SCS programs. They got the full combine treatment, complete with shuttle runs, cone dribbling, plus speed and agility drills.
SCS Athletic Director India Weaver said it’s a blessing for 901 FC to step up for Memphis' young female athletes. “I think they felt that this was a lot of support," said Weaver. “It may initially be more support than they’ve ever had at this type of level. I think we have to be innovative, because things are not the same, and we can’t expect it to be. But, we want to make sure we are doing something because we definitely know doing nothing will not help support in its place.”
All health and safety protocols and guidelines were stressed during the event. Each player was videotaped throughout the showcase and gets a personalized video to provide to potential college recruiters.
