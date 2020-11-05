FedEx requests more than $89 million in overpaid taxes in lawsuit vs. US government

“FedEx pays all of its taxes owed to local, state, federal and foreign governments. In 2019 the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department implemented a regulation that denies taxpayers the ability to claim credits for certain foreign taxes paid on income earned outside the U.S. This regulation contradicts specific provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and Internal Revenue Code that authorize use of those tax credits. We are seeking to have the regulation declared invalid and a refund issued for overpayment of federal taxes made for fiscal years 2018 and 2019.”