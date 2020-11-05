A few clouds today, warming up this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds are moving in this morning and the first half of the day will be mostly cloudy. However, we will get more sunshine in the afternoon and the sky will be mostly clear tonight. High temperatures will top out in the lower 70s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 71. Winds southeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 46. Winds southeast at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: With more sun and a south wind, temperatures will get into the mid 70s on Friday and low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be warm with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. No rain is expected this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry, but there could be a few showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s at the start of next week. However, a cold front will drop high temperatures to the lower 60s by mid-week.
