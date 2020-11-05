‘It was a kid, man’: Family, neighbors in shock after Memphis boy killed while walking home from store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members of a Memphis boy shot and killed Wednesday are still in shock a day later.
Gwendolyn Lee was an aunt to 12-year-old Ta’Shun Hardrick. She says he was walking back from the corner store on Looney Avenue when he was shot in what police are calling a drive-by.
It happened around 4 p.m. near Leath Street.
“Losing my nephew, it’s hard for our family,” said Lee.
Police say the suspects were in a red four-door car, possibly a Nissan. But so far, no one has been arrested.
One neighbor who lives across the street from where the shooting happened says he saw the vehicle.
“Burgundy car was what I seen,” said Pastor Eddie Brooks. “I don’t know who was doing the shooting or what side of the car they were on, but they were shooting.”
Brooks says he talked with Hardrick earlier in the day and says the image of him lying on the ground is engraved in his mind.
“It was a kid, man, and it’s still (in my) mind that, that was a child.”
Lee says Hardrick was the youngest of three children and loved by many.
“Outgoing, smart, he loved the football,” said Lee.
On Facebook, Hardrick’s school shared their condolences with the family.
Now Lee says his mother and the family want justice.
Neighbors say it’s not surprising to hear about another shooting, but the fact that it was a child is.
This year Memphis set a new record for homicides -- now 260 -- and 23 victims were children.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
