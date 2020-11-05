Memphis police searching for missing 59-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing 59-year-old man.
Around 1:00 pm on Wednesday, police said James Sain, 59, walked away from his home in the 3300 block of Steve Road near Prescott Road. Investigators said Sain normally returns around 5:00 pm - but has not returned home.
Sain has a medium complexion, 5′9″, 160-lbs, with gray hair and a low haircut. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hat and pants with a black furry coat.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of James Sain, contact Memphis Police Communication at 901-545-COPS.
