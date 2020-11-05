Mid-South Food Bank preps for holiday months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The need for food has grown for Mid-South families because of the pandemic, and so has the amount of food the Mid-South Food Bank distributes each month.
“Before we were distributing 1.5 million pounds every month on average for all of our 31 counties and we’ve averaged close to 6 million pounds a month,” Cathy Pope, President and CEO of the food bank, said.
Based on the Food Distribution chart made by the Mid-South Food Bank, the amount of food they have distributed in 2020 hovers between four and six million over the course of the year.
Pope expects the need to continue into the winter months, especially with kids home for holiday breaks unable to receive meals at school.
“So, we are gearing up to make sure we have that food in the warehouse that we can get out to the community to those who need it. We’re anticipating the need for the next 9 months to remain,” Pope said.
That makes the timing for the annual WMC Action News 5 Holiday Food Drive even more critical this year.
“That’s a lot of food to get in the door, and we’ve been very thankful for the partners that we’ve had to get that much food. But, we’re going to have to continue working that hard to make sure that we have that food," Pope said.
The Food Bank’s mobile pantries have played a big role in distributing food this year, with over 200 being deployed each month, up from 60 last year.
Pope hopes to see that continue for the holidays.
“We’re looking forward to being able to serve our community in a great way as the winter months come upon us,” Pope stated.
The best way to donate for the Holiday Food Drive is online. You can donate here: https://www.wmcactionnews5.com/2020/11/04/holiday-food-drive-benefiting-mid-south-food-bank/
