Mississippi suspect turns himself in after shooting victim airlifted to hospital
Holly springs shooting suspect (Source: Holly Springs Police Department)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 5, 2020 at 12:54 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 12:54 PM

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect turned himself into police after a critical shooting in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Police were dispatched to the Regional One around 12:45 Thursday morning after a victim was airlifted with a critical gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim has been identified as Rafael Pegues, 46, from Holly Springs.

Around 10:00 that morning, Ronardo Wilson turned himself into police. He has been processed and charged with attempted murder.

Wilson has been transported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for a bond hearing.

