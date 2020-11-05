Mississippi suspect turns himself in after shooting victim airlifted to hospital

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect turned himself into police after a critical shooting in Holly Springs, Mississippi.
Police were dispatched to the Regional One around 12:45 Thursday morning after a victim was airlifted with a critical gunshot wound.
Investigators said the victim has been identified as Rafael Pegues, 46, from Holly Springs.
Around 10:00 that morning, Ronardo Wilson turned himself into police. He has been processed and charged with attempted murder.
Wilson has been transported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for a bond hearing.
