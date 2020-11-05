Morgan Freeman ‘glad’ Mississippi is flying its new flag ‘proudly’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Morgan Freeman has given his approval of Mississippi’s new flag.
The actor took to Twitter Thursday to say that it is “about time” his home state got a new flag and that he is “glad” Mississippi is flying it "proudly.”
The In God We Trust flag was approved by 71 percent of Mississippians on Election Day after the old flag, which bore the Confederate symbol, was retired this summer.
That flag is now encased and on display at the Mississippi History Museum.
Reuben Anderson, Mississippi’s first Black Supreme Court Justice, recently shared his support of the new state flag also, stating that it “sent a message to the world that we are moving forward together.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.