TDH: 31 additional deaths, more than 1,900 new cases identified

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reports over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases and 31 more deaths statewide.
The Volunteer State now has a total of 271,771 coronavirus cases as of Thursday. There have been 3,509 total virus-related deaths statewide.
TDH also reports 1,502 people are currently hospitalized from COVID-19.
There have been nearly 4 million COVID-19 tests administered across Tennessee.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 265 new coronavirus cases overnight, no new deaths have been reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 38,741 COVID-19 cases and 580 deaths have been identified.
There are currently 2,709 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County.
Counties surrounding Shelby County have also seen COVID-19 cases rise. Here are the overall totals.
- Tipton County, TN - 2,556
- DeSoto County, MS - 7,729
- Crittenden County, AR - 2,491
The county’s weekly positivity rate has increased each week over the last month. Most recent data available from the Shelby County Health Department shows a weekly positivity rate of 8.6%.
Last week, Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter told the County Commission over the last few weeks we’ve averaged about 220-300 new COVID-19 cases a day. From Sunday, October 25 to Monday, October 26 that number was 404.
County health experts are planning to see how Halloween and other upcoming holidays contribute to the fall surge of COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said hospitalizations aren’t the highest of the pandemic, but they are also seeing an increase.
There are ongoing COVID-19 clusters at 16 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced previous clusters. Hundreds of residents and staff members have contracted the virus since the pandemic arrived in the Mid-South.
Eighty-eight percent of the Mid-South’s regional acute care hospital capacity is currently utilized and 88% of ICU capacity is utilized as of November 4.
Increases in hospitalization have prompted warnings from Mid-South health officials.
