Rebels’ Matt Corral given Davey O’Brien Award National QB of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss QB Matt Corral is the Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week.
The sophomore’s a record-setting effort against Vanderbilt, completing 31-34 passes for 412 yards and six touchdowns in the Rebels 54-21 win.
The six touchdowns are the most in regulation play by an Ole Miss quarterback. Eli Manning had six in a game, but one was in overtime against Arkansas in 2002. The 412 yards is a career-high.
His 91.2 completion percentage ties an SEC record set by former Tennessee star Josh Dobbs with a minimum of 30 attempts.
Corral’s 19 straight completions to start the game break another Eli Manning mark. Ole Miss Off this week. The Rebels next host South Carolina on November 14.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.