Taquila Hayes’ mother speaks out, says her daughter’s body still hasn’t been found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South mother makes a plea to the man accused in the death of her daughter.
41-year-old Taquila Hayes has been missing for a year and a half.
“All I’m asking for is my daughter’s body. I want her remains, so we can lay her to rest and Carl is the only one who knows,” Roberta Nutall, Hayes' mother, said.
Investigators charged her husband of 21 years, Carl Hayes, with second-degree murder, and tampering with and fabricating evidence.
Investigators say Hayes claimed he last saw his wife in June 2019 when she left their Cordova home with an unknown person and that they had separated.
“There’s no way my daughter would have run off,” Nutall said.
Shelby County investigators say Taquila did not show up for work as a nurse practitioner at Methodist LeBonheur in May.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI searched the couple’s home, removing items. Records show agents found new paint and carpet in the home.
By September, 60 members of the sheriff’s office searched a wooded area near the home finding nothing.
Records show Carl Hayes admitted to changing the SIM card in Taquila’s phone to impersonate her, and video footage shows Hayes at multiple Regions Bank locations withdrawing money from Taquila’s accounts the day after she disappeared.
Nutall says her daughter would also never leave her son who is now 13. She now has custody of him.
She has a plea for Carl Hayes.
“It has affected him and if you care about anything, care about the fact that he has a son that wants to know where his mother is,” she said.
Hayes mother contacted WMC Action News 5′s Janice Broach saying she wanted to talk about her daughter and make sure she is not forgotten.
And she wants the man accused of her murder to tell her one thing.
Carl Hayes' attorney told WMC Action News 5 he maintains he did not murder his wife. Because of the pandemic, it is not clear when he will go to trial.
