As vote count continues in swing states, Shelby Co officials emphasize fairness of country’s election process

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the vote count in some states taking days, many are wondering how that could be possible and if the process is fair. Officials at the Shelby County Election Commission said Thursday the country’s elections system is working properly.
Though most of the election work is wrapped up in Shelby County, there is still work going on locally as provisional ballots are being counted, roughly 2,000 of them. That process is ongoing.
The county’s administrator of elections said Thursday that voters should have confidence in the way the country handles elections.
“Our overriding goal is fair elections that are conducted honestly,” Linda Phillips, the county’s administrator of elections, said.
Phillips said when votes are being counted, election officials leave partisanship at the door.
As the eyes of the country focus on a handful of swing states with outstanding absentee ballots, Phillips said voters should understand the process involves both sides.
“The best thing we have in terms of security is the bipartisan nature of the process. If a Republican is handling a ballot, there’s a Democrat right next to them. And they’re not going to be quiet if they see vote fraud occurring,” Phillips said.
In Shelby County, those bipartisan teams helped count just shy of 30,000 absentee ballots at the FedExForum Tuesday and at the election commission’s operations center, with no real problems.
In the U.S., states conduct their own elections with varying rules, set-ups and deadlines.
Phillips told WMC Action News 5 that that’s one way of protecting the integrity of the vote against those who hope to manipulate the count.
“If you have a single unified nationwide system it would be much easier to hack into it. Every state has their own approach. Every state has the system that works for them. It is de-centralized, and that’s why it is much harder to commit big big amounts of fraud,” Phillips said.
These days of counting have highlighted one thing, that poll workers across the country doing important work!
Given the logistics this year, in Shelby County it took about 1,800 folks working on Election Day. Phillips said she hopes the interest in this election and the process will push more folks to work polls in future elections.
